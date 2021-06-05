Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $18,003,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 395.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 2,109,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 397,994 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

TSEM opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.61 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $347.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.