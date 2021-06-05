Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,643 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Farmers National Banc in the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. 39.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FMNB shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Farmers National Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of FMNB opened at $17.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $18.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.84.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 14.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.03%.

Farmers National Banc Profile

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.