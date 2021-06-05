Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 54.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $12,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,031.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.70. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.50. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.