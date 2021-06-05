Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.03 Million Stock Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Upwork worth $13,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the 4th quarter worth $718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $37,204,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Upwork by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 106,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Upwork by 4,752.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 194,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 190,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Upwork from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

In other news, Director Gary Steele sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $284,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $1,434,998.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,981,939.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,865 shares of company stock worth $2,996,389. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $63.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.88. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

