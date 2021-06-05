Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.62 Million Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,011 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.17% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $13,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,395,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,010 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,411 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,760,000 after purchasing an additional 148,204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 803,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 75,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after purchasing an additional 47,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

LBRT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,333,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,765,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $80,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,288,030 shares of company stock worth $84,376,108. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

