Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 40,544 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 47.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,544 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $11,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,240,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,214,000 after purchasing an additional 584,039 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 159.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,810,000 after purchasing an additional 483,445 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 683.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,158,000 after purchasing an additional 472,842 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,343,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $72.58 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 172.81 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $49.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $42,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,260,790. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

