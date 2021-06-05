Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,192 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 6.29% of NACCO Industries worth $11,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in NACCO Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 386.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NC opened at $26.42 on Friday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. The company has a market cap of $188.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $45.11 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.198 per share. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and natural resources businesses. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies, as well as with activated carbon producers in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Navajo Nation.

