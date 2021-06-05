Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,263 Shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,109 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 24,263 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.83% of KVH Industries worth $12,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,243,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after buying an additional 56,406 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,144 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KVH Industries by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 676,316 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after buying an additional 590,871 shares in the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

In other news, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,087 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,335.00, for a total transaction of $2,786,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,106,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 2,347 shares of KVH Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $29,525.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,616.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,497 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,471 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVHI stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.80. KVH Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.38 and a 12 month high of $15.29.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. KVH Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. On average, analysts expect that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KVHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KVH Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on KVH Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

KVH Industries Company Profile

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Mobile Connectivity and Inertial Navigation segments. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard TracPhone terminals and hub equipment; data management software for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI).

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.