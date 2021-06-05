DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $269.00.

DocuSign stock opened at $233.24 on Friday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $131.26 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of -179.42 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total value of $1,242,302.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 202,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total transaction of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock worth $7,941,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

