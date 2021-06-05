Domtar (TSE:UFS) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $55.80

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$55.80 and traded as high as C$66.86. Domtar shares last traded at C$66.34, with a volume of 17,684 shares trading hands.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.80.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

