Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Acquires Shares of 1,189 Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gartner by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Gartner by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Gartner by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,850 shares of company stock valued at $13,887,776. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of IT opened at $234.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.36 and a 1 year high of $239.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

