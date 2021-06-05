Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Cuts Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $71.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock worth $3,486,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.