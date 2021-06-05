Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATO opened at $100.71 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

