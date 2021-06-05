Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 10,016 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 216.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 346.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000.

ESGU opened at $96.73 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.74.

