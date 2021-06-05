Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Invests $249,000 in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter worth $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

NYSE ADS opened at $118.17 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

