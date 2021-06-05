Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases New Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KMX opened at $114.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

