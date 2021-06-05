Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases Shares of 698 United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 698 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Rentals from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.77.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,465.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $332.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.06. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.51 and a 1 year high of $354.60.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.