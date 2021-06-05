Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 48.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 70,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,702,000 after buying an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 170.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth $34,907,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 567,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 32,799 shares during the period. 77.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $67.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $79.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

