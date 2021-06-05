Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Sells 901 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $601,280.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

NYSE:KR opened at $38.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.75%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

