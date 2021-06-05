Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Rating Increased to Buy at Mizuho

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $32.00. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

NYSE:DEI opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $36.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after acquiring an additional 355,329 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,983,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,269,000 after acquiring an additional 589,470 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,910,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at $172,301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,524,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,058,000 after buying an additional 163,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

