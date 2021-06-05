Douglas Reeson Sells 50,000 Shares of Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Stock

Mega Uranium Ltd. (TSE:MGA) Director Douglas Reeson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$14,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,160.

Douglas Reeson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Douglas Reeson sold 60,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Douglas Reeson sold 20,000 shares of Mega Uranium stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$4,300.00.

MGA opened at C$0.28 on Friday. Mega Uranium Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 16.70 and a current ratio of 16.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$96.66 million and a P/E ratio of 4.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.23.

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

