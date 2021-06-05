Drax Group (LON:DRX) Given New GBX 500 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Drax Group (LON:DRX) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Drax Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

Shares of DRX stock opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.23. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 420.54.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

