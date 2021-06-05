Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 446.80 ($5.84).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of DRX opened at GBX 442.20 ($5.78) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.54. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 457.60 ($5.98).

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

