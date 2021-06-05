Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIR.UN. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a C$15.50 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$15.66.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst stock opened at C$14.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 52 week low of C$10.18 and a 52 week high of C$14.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

