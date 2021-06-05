Dustin Finer Sells 2,322 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $44,070.00.

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $40.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Covetrus by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Covetrus during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVET shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

