EAM Investors LLC Buys New Shares in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,821 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Southern First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFST. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,212,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 454,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after purchasing an additional 26,162 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 520,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 25,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 218.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

In other news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,991.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.98. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.79 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.32. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $27.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.48 million. Analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.50 price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.