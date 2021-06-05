EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.31 Million in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 106,380 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Silica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 278.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Silica by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE SLCA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.42 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal acquired 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $489,250 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.