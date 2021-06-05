EAM Investors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 643,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 84,243 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in General Finance by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in General Finance by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 23,505 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in General Finance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Finance alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 640,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $12,164,623.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 531,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,088,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GFN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of General Finance in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GFN opened at $19.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $5.59 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. General Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $90.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN).

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.