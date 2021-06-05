EAM Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,406 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in RADA Electronic Industries were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter valued at $626,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 24,764 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the 1st quarter worth $928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.27. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $544.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.99.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $25.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RADA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

