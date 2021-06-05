EAM Investors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 45,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lands’ End by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Lands’ End by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lands’ End by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LE stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $39.79.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $202,203.57. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,771 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,895. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LE shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

