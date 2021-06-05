EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOGO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 138,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.25% of Mogo as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Mogo during the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mogo during the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mogo from $4.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Eight Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Mogo from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MOGO opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Mogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 million. Mogo had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 32.47%. Analysts expect that Mogo Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

