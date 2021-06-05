EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 262,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $398,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $86,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Quest Resource during the first quarter worth approximately $1,054,000. 36.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

QRHC opened at $4.99 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 34,033 shares of company stock valued at $151,409 and sold 35,879 shares valued at $148,913. Corporate insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QRHC. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Quest Resource Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.