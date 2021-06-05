EAM Investors LLC Sells 40,959 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,959 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.18% of Perion Network worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 136.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Perion Network from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of PERI opened at $16.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $28.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $89.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.93 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 3.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. delivers advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions; actionable performance monitoring platform, a cross-channel social software as a service platform that lifts return on ad spend; and Smilebox, which enables people to tell the stories of their lives with customizable eCards, slideshows, invitations, collages, and other solution.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.