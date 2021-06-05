Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $21.59 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 595,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,936 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,375,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,771,986. The company has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.