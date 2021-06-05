Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 211.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,671,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The stock has a market cap of $503.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

