Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $199,000 in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (OTCMKTS:RMGCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $746,000.

RMGCU traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.98. 29,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,841. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $11.15.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

