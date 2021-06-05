Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $921,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $992,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,835,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.87. 422,134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $15.14 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.10 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OCDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

