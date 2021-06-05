Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $16,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 4,786,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $400,333,000 after buying an additional 658,447 shares during the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 402,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,657,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

NYSE EW opened at $95.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $516,699.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,101,441.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $196,392.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,640,009.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,368 shares of company stock worth $25,433,367 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

