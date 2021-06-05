Effect.AI (EFX) Tops One Day Volume of $188,260.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0382 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $9.62 million and approximately $188,260.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00049632 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.97 or 0.00269869 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00040223 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00013341 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002398 BTC.

About Effect.AI

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Effect.AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.