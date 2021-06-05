Einsteinium (EMC2) Achieves Market Capitalization of $55.53 Million

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 5th. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $55.53 million and approximately $3,146.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.00483888 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007446 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00011517 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000231 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,734,682 coins. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

