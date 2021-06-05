Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.60)-$(0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company issued revenue guidance of $782-$788 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $740.61 million.Elastic also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.13)-$(0.10) EPS.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. Elastic has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $176.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.73.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.26.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,716 shares of company stock worth $4,206,533 in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

