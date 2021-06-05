Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Elastic were worth $8,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,347,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,543,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,661,000 after acquiring an additional 925,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Elastic by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,893,000 after acquiring an additional 792,117 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,080,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,387,000 after buying an additional 395,480 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Shares of ESTC opened at $130.87 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.73. Elastic has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $176.49.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $177.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,034,525.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $798,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,007.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,533 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Elastic from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Elastic from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Elastic from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.26.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.