Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elekta AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

EKTAY stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. Elekta AB has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $0.2089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Elekta AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

About Elekta AB (publ)

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

