Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.74. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.07 and a 52-week high of $137.61.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

