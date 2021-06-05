Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 492,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $44,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $98.21 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

