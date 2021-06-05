Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Increased to C$42.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.17.

EDVMF opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.42. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $18.11 and a 52-week high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as a multi-asset gold producer in West Africa. The company's property portfolio includes the Karma, HoundÃ©, Mana, Boungou, and Wahgnion mines located in the Burkina Faso; the Ity mine situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire; and the Kalana Project is in the capital city of Mali.

