Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Trading Down 6.4%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.98 and last traded at $7.01. 39,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,449,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.49.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 179,441 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Endeavour Silver by 38.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.61% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.