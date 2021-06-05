Enghouse Systems’ (ENGH) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$80.00 price objective on the stock.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Enghouse Systems stock opened at C$53.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 28.80. Enghouse Systems has a 12 month low of C$51.53 and a 12 month high of C$80.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Enghouse Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 27.87%.

In other Enghouse Systems news, Director Pierre Lassonde purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$344,500.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

