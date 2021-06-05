Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Position Trimmed by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,087,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $134.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $254.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.52.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares in the company, valued at $25,476,938.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total value of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,655 shares of company stock worth $23,633,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

