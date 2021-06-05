Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,417 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 132,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth $11,100,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HASI opened at $48.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a current ratio of 19.85. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 55.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HASI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

